    ProGETonE webinar: pioneer's role of public authorities in holistic deep renovation

     

    We are very happy with the success of our cycle of webinars.

    Today we want to talk about our last webinar "Pioneers' role of public sector in holistic #deeprenovation", in which 3 different experts participated:

    • Marco Corradi, President of Reggio Emilia Public Housing Agency
    • Tomáš Perutka, Senior Project Developer manager at the Energy Agency of Zlín Region
    • Andoni Hidalgo Simón, Project manager at Opengela Basque Country project


    The debate's main discussion was the potential roles of the public sector as well as the needs and requirements that could facilitate their pioneer's role (e.g. simplification of public procurement solutions; capacity building to the public officers; deep renovation awareness raising to citizens and building users).

    #Seismicsafety #Buildingsector #H2020 #seismic #publicsector

    Check out the full video of the webinar at ProGETonE's YouTube channel ⬇️ ⬇️
    https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/watch?v=vb0NT86fS-U

     seismic safety
     horizon europe
     h2020
     deep renovation
     energy efficiency
     public sector

  ProGETonE Project
    ProGETonE Project

