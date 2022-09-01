ProGETonE webinar: pioneer's role of public authorities in holistic deep renovation

We are very happy with the success of our cycle of webinars.



Today we want to talk about our last webinar "Pioneers' role of public sector in holistic #deeprenovation", in which 3 different experts participated:

Marco Corradi, President of Reggio Emilia Public Housing Agency

Tomáš Perutka, Senior Project Developer manager at the Energy Agency of Zlín Region

Andoni Hidalgo Simón, Project manager at Opengela Basque Country project



The debate's main discussion was the potential roles of the public sector as well as the needs and requirements that could facilitate their pioneer's role (e.g. simplification of public procurement solutions; capacity building to the public officers; deep renovation awareness raising to citizens and building users).



