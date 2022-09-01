ProGETonE webinar - Barriers for broad development of deep renovation
2022-09-01
- International
Which are the usual obstacles that need to be tackled to facilitate the broad deployment of deep renovation in the building sector? How can we improve social engagement within deep #energyrenovation or circular renovation projects?
We discuss about this subject, together with Johannes Kisser (CEO at ALCHEMIA NOVA) and Anaïs Bas (partner at CICLICA cooperative) in a new ProGETonE webinar. You can watch it in our ProGETonE Youtube channel: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/watch?v=mPQi70hkj2U .
