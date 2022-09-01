Construction21, the social media for sustainable buildings & cities
    ProGETonE webinar - Barriers for broad development of deep renovation

     

    Which are the usual obstacles that need to be tackled to facilitate the broad deployment of deep renovation in the building sector? How can we improve social engagement within deep #energyrenovation or circular renovation projects?

     

    We discuss about this subject, together with Johannes Kisser (CEO at ALCHEMIA NOVA) and Anaïs Bas (partner at CICLICA cooperative) in a new ProGETonE webinar. You can watch it in our ProGETonE Youtube channel: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/watch?v=mPQi70hkj2U

     

    #energyefficiency #deeprenovation #nZEB #seismicsafety #buildings #socialinclusion #H2020 #horizoneurope

     

  • P ProGETonE Project
    ProGETonE Project

    Last modified by the author on 01/09/2022 - 09:39

