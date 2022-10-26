ProGETonE & eSAFE clustering event

Last 15th September, the ProGETonE project has held its last clustering event. In that case, together with e-SAFE project, they have discussed about different solutions that combine deep renovation and seismic strengthening.

The event was a success!! It was inaugurated by the Rector of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, prof. M-A Dimopoulos. We had also a warm welcome from the NKUA Vice Rector for Academic and Student Affairs, and the NKUA Vice Rector of Research and Lifelong Loearning, as well as the President of Property Development Company of NKUA.

The event was moderated by prof. Annarita Ferrante (project coordinator of ProGETonE, from UNIBO) and Margarita Assimakopoulos (from NKUA and also partner at PrOGETonE), together with prof. Giuseppe Margani (from University of Catania, coordinator of e-SAFE project). Some experts from both projects were invited as speakers to give an overview of different aspects. In particular, Stephan Ott (from TUM), Dimitris Koukoumis (from SEC), and Giovanni Semprini (from UNIBO) gave their insights on the final outputs of ProGETonE project. Thanks a lot!!

The event presentations can be found into the Download section of the ProGETonE website.