    Presentation at CESB22 congress

    The Central Europe towards Sustainable Building 2022 congress took place in Prague on the 4th and 5th of July. From the 3SqAir project, the author Anna Figueroa Lopez (UPV/EHU) presented her paper entitled "Critical Analysis of Monitoring Indoor Air Quality In Education Centres". Where she made a literature review of studies that have evaluated IAQ in schools by monitoring and establishing relationships between the physical properties of buildings and monitoring strategies applied to propose better monitoring strategies and understand the limitations involved. The full papers of all authors will soon be available in the proceedings.

  • 3 3SqAIR Project
    3SqAIR Project

    • Last modified by the author on 02/01/2023 - 12:30

