Pay-for-performance to drive energy efficiency financing in Europe: SENSEI final conference

January 24, 2023 – Residence Palace, Brussels and online on TEAMS

SENSEI, a project supported by the Horizon 2020 funding programme, enables energy efficiency to be rewarded as an energy resource and a new grid service while turning the energy efficiency retrofit project value into an investable asset for private financing. It combines pay-for-performance (P4P) arrangements with the Energy Performance Contracting (EPC) model, making buildings more energy-efficient and attractive for third-party investors. At a time when energy prices have reached ceilings unbearable for many across Europe, we look back at the project concept and how it could fit in Europe, especially into providing ways to trigger further private energy efficiency investments.

AGENDA

Welcome, Filippos Anagnostopoulos, IEECP

9.10-9.20 Innovation in energy efficiency programmes, CINEA/ European Commission (tbc)

9.20-10.20 A next generation of building policies. Debate moderated by Marion Santini, RAP

European Parliament – Designing energy efficiency policies in times of crisis (tbc) European Commission – EU energy efficiency framework, what’s new? (tbc) Michael Villa, Executive Director, SmartEn – Integrating energy efficiency and demand-side flexibility policies Murray Birt, Senior ESG Strategist, DWS



10.20-10.40 Coffee break

10.40-11.45 P4P: digging into the concept and next steps

P4P: definition, examples and key learnings, Filippos Anagnostopoulos, IEECP Lessons learned from P4P programmes in US and regulatory suggestions for the EU, Dimitra Tzani, IEECP Guidelines for the design of P4P schemes, Johan Coolen, Factor4 Focus on SENSEI tools and platforms / dynamic M&V of energy savings, Sotiris Papadelis, HEBES Pilot case: the potential to set up P4P in Catalunya, Monica Pasqual, GENCAT



11.45-12.45 Panel – how do we move to the next steps? Moderated by Filippos Anagnostopoulos, IEECP

Alex Rathmell, EnergyPro – SENSEI Advisory Board Lieven Vanstraelen, BELESCO James Lester, Carbon Co-op



12.45-13.45 Lunch

More about SENSEI: https://senseih2020.eu/