Construction21, the social media for sustainable buildings & cities
  • Algérie
  • Belgique
  • China
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • International
  • Italia
  • Luxembourg
  • Maroc
    • EN
    Login / Sign up

    Pay-for-performance to drive energy efficiency financing in Europe: SENSEI final conference

    Pay-for-performance to drive energy efficiency financing in Europe: SENSEI final conference

    January 24, 2023 – Residence Palace, Brussels and online on TEAMS

    SENSEI, a project supported by the Horizon 2020 funding programme, enables energy efficiency to be rewarded as an energy resource and a new grid service while turning the energy efficiency retrofit project value into an investable asset for private financing. It combines pay-for-performance (P4P) arrangements with the Energy Performance Contracting (EPC) model, making buildings more energy-efficient and attractive for third-party investors. At a time when energy prices have reached ceilings unbearable for many across Europe, we look back at the project concept and how it could fit in Europe, especially into providing ways to trigger further private energy efficiency investments.

    AGENDA

    Welcome, Filippos Anagnostopoulos, IEECP

    9.10-9.20 Innovation in energy efficiency programmes, CINEA/ European Commission (tbc)

    9.20-10.20 A next generation of building policies. Debate moderated by Marion Santini, RAP

        • European Parliament – Designing energy efficiency policies in times of crisis (tbc)
        • European Commission – EU energy efficiency framework, what’s new? (tbc)
        • Michael Villa, Executive Director, SmartEn – Integrating energy efficiency and demand-side flexibility policies
        • Murray Birt, Senior ESG Strategist, DWS

    10.20-10.40 Coffee break

    10.40-11.45 P4P: digging into the concept and next steps

        • P4P: definition, examples and key learnings, Filippos Anagnostopoulos, IEECP
        • Lessons learned from P4P programmes in US and regulatory suggestions for the EU, Dimitra Tzani, IEECP
        • Guidelines for the design of P4P schemes, Johan Coolen, Factor4
        • Focus on SENSEI tools and platforms / dynamic M&V of energy savings, Sotiris Papadelis, HEBES
        • Pilot case: the potential to set up P4P in Catalunya, Monica Pasqual, GENCAT

    11.45-12.45 Panel – how do we move to the next steps? Moderated by Filippos Anagnostopoulos, IEECP

        • Alex Rathmell, EnergyPro – SENSEI Advisory Board
        • Lieven Vanstraelen, BELESCO
        • James Lester, Carbon Co-op

    12.45-13.45 Lunch

    REGISTRATION

    More about SENSEI: https://senseih2020.eu/

     financing
     energy efficiency
     smart grid
     event
     financing
     energy efficiency
     pay-for-performance

    Author of the page

  • M Marine Perrio
    Marine Perrio

    Senior communications manager

    Follow

    • Other news

    More news

    In the same themes

     financing
     energy efficiency
     smart grid
     event
     financing
     energy efficiency
     pay-for-performance

    On the network on the same themes