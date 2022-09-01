Optimizing energy communities and improving self-consumption in housing sector

Do you know what #energycommunities are? Do you know that you can generate #renewableenergy in your #building, and share it amongst your neighbours?



➡️ In our webinar “Improving self-consumption in #housing ", 3 experts gave us interesting insights about self-consumption strategies for the #housing sector, #energygeneration, energy distribution and #energycommunities.



This was possible thanks to our 3 speakers: Alberto Belda González, Energy Engineer from CARTIF Technological Center, Florencia Lazzari, a Physician working at CIMNE research center, developing smart energy management services, and Sven Köhler, Systems Engineer and CEO of ANERDGY and memeber of ProGETonE. ?



If you missed the webinar, you can check out the full video in ProGETonE's Youtube channel.





Follow us on YouTube and Twitter and stay tuned for more webinars!

