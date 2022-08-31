Opengela Replication workshop : let’s share the lessons learnt

Opengela is exporting! The Opengela home renovation service has grown in influence not only in the rest of the Basque Country, with new “district offices” in other municipalities but also in different European countries via its replication programme that started in September 2021.

In this programme, regions and cities in Europe could learn more about the Opengela model which not only tackles building energy renovation but also urban regeneration, with specific attention given to vulnerable citizens. On Thursday 31st of March and Friday 1st of April 2022, representatives from seven municipalities and regions visited Bilbao and Eibar to see first-hand the pilot office running in the Otxarkoaga and Txonta neighbourhoods, respectively.

Six months later, these municipalities and regions are invited to Brussels to share their first plans for implementing the relevant features of the Opengela model. What feature of this model is to be applied by the regions and cities that came to Bilbao in March 2022? What you can take away from the Opengela model for your own region or city? Join us on September 27th to know it all and exchange directly with the project partners and replication cities and regions. We will discuss how to set up a One-Stop-Shop, how to ensure the longevity and independence of OSS, and how to go beyond buildings to have an urban regeneration vision.

Draft Agenda

Time Topic Speaker 14:00 Welcome and agenda Jose Ramon Lopez, Basque Energy Agency 14:05 Introduction of Opengela Ignacio de la Puerta, Basque Government 14:15 Integrated Home Renovation Services, needed more than ever in light of the EPBD Recast Christophe Milin (TBC) 14:30 Replication regions’ and cities’ pitch TBC 15:10 Coffee break 15:25 Breakout session:

– Setting up a One-Stop-Shop

– Independence of OSS, how to ensure longevity

– Beyond buildings, OSS for urban regeneration Each session is animated by the Opengela Partners 16:55 Closing remarks

Also, you are cordially invited to stay at the same location for the Ceremony of the Roger Léron Award – 2022, taking place from 18:00 to 21:00 CEST.