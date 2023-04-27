New project on adaptive housing design to face climate change

How will low-energy homes perform under the context of future climate scenarios? What are the risks for occupants? and what are the solutions necessary today to avoid future overheating?

The project “ADAPTIVE HOUSING: Solutions for Adaptive and Resilient Low-Energy Housing under Climate Change Scenarios” aims to improve the design of low-energy housing to cope with the predicted increase in temperature, to avoid overheating in modern residential buildings.

ADAPTIVE HOUSING will develop a knowledge map integrating emerging literature on adaptive occupant behaviour and interaction between occupants and building systems with emerging knowledge on climate change's impact on buildings. This will create the framework to perform building simulations to test future performance on a case study in Bolzano.

