    Measuring circularity in buildings

    • 2023-02-06 10:22:14
    • International
    84
    Measuring circularity in buildings

    The circular economy is a key enabler for sustainability, resource efficiency and mitigating climate change. Transparency and alignment on circular metrics are critical to establishing a common language across industries and governments aspiring to develop strategies and measure progress on circularity.

    Particularly for the built environment, implementing and adopting circular economy principles of designing out waste and pollution, keeping products and materials in use and regenerating natural systems can support the decarbonization of the entire system and improve collaboration within the value chain. 

    (...)

     

     adaptation
     climate
     decarbonation
     depollution
     ecological transition
     electricity
     energy efficiency
     pollution
     renewable energies
     sustainable finance
     waste
     decarbonization
     environment
     circular economy
     waste and pollution

    On the network on the same themes