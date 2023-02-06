Measuring circularity in buildings

The circular economy is a key enabler for sustainability, resource efficiency and mitigating climate change. Transparency and alignment on circular metrics are critical to establishing a common language across industries and governments aspiring to develop strategies and measure progress on circularity.

Particularly for the built environment, implementing and adopting circular economy principles of designing out waste and pollution, keeping products and materials in use and regenerating natural systems can support the decarbonization of the entire system and improve collaboration within the value chain.

(...)

News published on Build Up Events

Consult the source