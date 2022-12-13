Mayors speak up to reduce energy consumption!
Mayors of the Covenant-Europe are joining the Cities Energy Saving Sprint campaign and taking urgent measures to save energy and help the most vulnerable.
FEDARENE is the premier European network of regional and local organisations which implement, co-ordinate and facilitate energy and environment policies.
