Construction21, the social media for sustainable buildings & cities
  • Algérie
  • Belgique
  • China
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • International
  • Italia
  • Luxembourg
  • Maroc
    • EN
    Login / Sign up

    Mayors speak up to reduce energy consumption!

    Mayors speak up to reduce energy consumption!

    Mayors of the Covenant-Europe are joining the Cities Energy Saving Sprint campaign and taking urgent measures to save energy and help the most vulnerable.

    FEDARENE is the premier European network of regional and local organisations which implement, co-ordinate and facilitate energy and environment policies.

     

    News published on FEDARENE – energy agencies
    Consult the source

     

    - Image source: depositphotos
     decarbonation
     depollution
     ecological transition
     energy efficiency
     low energy building
     renewable energies
     Smart cities
     energy
     renewable energies
     energy saving

    Author of the page

  • F FEDARENE - Energy Agencies
    FEDARENE - Energy Agencies

    Follow

    • Other news

    More news

    In the same themes

     decarbonation
     depollution
     ecological transition
     energy efficiency
     low energy building
     renewable energies
     Smart cities
     energy
     renewable energies
     energy saving

    On the network on the same themes