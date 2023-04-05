Level(s) and the New European Bauhaus: support EU efforts to build a sustainable future

A new European Commission publication shows how buildings professionals can contribute to the New European Bauhaus movement for sustainable living, inclusiveness and aesthetics with help from Level(s) ─ the EU framework for sustainable buildings.

The factsheet explains how, by adopting the Level(s) tool for assessing and monitoring the sustainability performance of buildings, you can support the New European Bauhaus in the areas of:

EU climate goals,

Circular economy, and

Healthy and comfortable living spaces.

You will also learn about the benefits of using Level(s) together with different features of the New European Bauhaus, such as:

Funding applications,

Becoming a friend or partner of the New European Bauhaus, and

Joining the NEB Lab (a space for implementing projects).

Read the factsheet on Level(s) and the New European Bauhaus (available in five languages).

You can also find out about many other ways to be part of the New European Bauhaus here.

Or, visit the Level(s) website to find out more about the European Commission common language framework for sustainable buildings.