Launch of SHAPE-EU project, the European Affordable Housing Consortium: Sustainable Housing for Social Impact



SHAPE-EU is the point of reference for a socially-inclusive renovation wave and New European Bauhaus.

As of March 2022, 10 partners have joined efforts to shape the Renovation Wave for the Social and Affordable Housing Sector by creating blueprints for a just energy transition with affordability and livability at their heart.

Coordinated by Housing Europe and co-funded by the European Union’s Single Market Programme, the goal of the project is to support public, social and cooperative housing providers, public authorities, and SMEs to deliver social and affordable housing district renovations, which include innovative features, such as the use of smart and circular technologies and new approaches created and managed jointly with the local communities.

Would you like to understand and implement our solutions to…

attract investment to fund lighthouse renovation districts ?

team up with local authorities for the uptake of new technologies targeting social and affordable housing ?

ensure energy efficiency at district-level by combining different sources of energy and respecting the rules ?

involve residents and tenants in the process of renovating social and affordable homes ?

make our society more inclusive by creating districts where people with different backgrounds can thrive together and feel empowered ?

Until 2024, SHAPE-EU will…

offer a one-stop-shop with all the information local leaders need to plan and deliver district-level renovations following the “Lighthouse District” approach ;

develop guidelines, or as we call them blueprints, on already tried and tested approaches on how to plan and implement innovative renovations ;

provide support through a peer-to-peer mentorship programme ;

share the knowledge with practitioners in the different corners of Europe via a series of online and real-life events ;

spread the word and communicate our insights to policymakers to make lighthouse districts the norm in Europe.

Be part of the movement: SHAPE-EU is looking for experts to support the process and good examples.

Duration: 24 months



Coordinator: Housing Europe



Contact: Housing Europe’s Innovation and Project Manager, [email protected]



Website: https://shape-affordablehousing.eu/



Social media: https://www.linkedin.com/company/shape-eu-project/

SHAPE-EU partners

Affiliated Partners