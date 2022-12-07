Launch Event of the Global Synthesis Report on Climate Action by Sector 2022

Join us on Thursday 8th December from 6:30PM to 10PM at the Académie du Climat (Paris)

Climate Chance is organising an event to launch the Global Synthesis Report on Climate Action 2022: presentation, roundtable, and networking on Thursday 8 December at the Climate Academy.

For the past four years, the Climate Chance Observatory has been publishing this reference report, presented each year at the COP, which provides a unique global overview of the actions effectively carried out by the various non-state actors in the main emission sectors: energy, transport, construction, industry, waste and land use.

This event will be an opportunity to bring together the entire Climate Chance network, and more broadly the climate community, and to share a convivial moment of networking.

As states prepare to present the first results of their contributions to the Paris Agreement at COP 28 in December 2023, the action of climate stakeholders appears increasingly constrained by geopolitical tensions.

From the race to produce electric batteries to the abandonment of gas, via the fight against tropical deforestation, the transition is more than ever converging the quest for strategic and economic autonomy with efforts to mitigate and adapt to climate change. This roundtable, based on the new edition of the Global Climate Action Review, published by Climate Chance, proposes to explore the evolution of climate action by cities, businesses and civil society in this new context.

Save the date – Thursday 8th December from 6:30PM to 09:30PM, at the Académie du Climat (Paris), Room “Salle des fêtes”.

REGISTER HERE