Know-it-all about the 5th generation of district heating and cooling grids!

Digital, controllable, intelligent, low-temperature, multi-sources, allowing optimised storage... benefits of the 5th generation of district heating and cooling grids (5GDHC) are plentiful. More and more projects are being developed throughout Europe, particularly in the framework of the European D2Grids project, which aims to promote this latest generation of low-temperature loops.

Meet us on 19 April in Centrale Supélec’s engineering school on Paris-Saclay campus to learn about the outputs of this innovative energy system and all the prerequisites, knowledge, and know-how of this essential solution at a time of energy transition.

What is a 5GDHC grid? These grids, known as "5th generation" or 5GDHC, are designed to be more integrated into the urban space in which they operate. They provide efficiency and control as close as possible to consumers' needs. Far from traditional grids operating in a static way with a centralised source and high temperatures, a 5th generation district heating and cooling grid (5GDHC) is based on the exchange of thermal energy between buildings with different needs. The main grid transports a low temperature flow to active and distribute substations that raise the temperature to the required level. Distributed thermal storage buffers the fluctuating supply and demand of heating and cooling. This architecture aims to maximise the use of renewable and waste energy sources.

This is quite a change for consumers. Grid-connected buildings not only receive heat but are also involved in managing decentralised production. By linking the production/distribution of energy with its use, 5th generation grids can be truly integrated into the building. Although they require specific skills to be controlled, many successful examples are leading the way.

These new generations of grids have been tested in the framework of the European D2Grids project. After six years of development, the project is coming to an end. Let’s meet on 19 April at Paris Saclay to learn all about these 5GDHC grids! The programme will include testimonies from the pioneers, experience feedbacks, an update on the challenges and opportunities to be taken up, and a visit of the Paris-Saclay’s heating and cooling grid. From the business model to training, feasibility studies, impact analyses and technical support tools, you will be able to get involved tomorrow!

Would you also like to be part of a European project and be supported by Interreg in the coming years? A representative of Interreg will be there to conclude this conference and present the 2021 - 2027 programme!

Find out the programme of the whole event dedicated to new generation heating and cooling grids:

