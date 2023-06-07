Join BIGG in the next webinar of the Zero-Emission Buildings Academy #3

“UNLOCKING BUILDING EFFICIENCY: THE SCALABLE AND STANDARDIZED TOOLKIT FOR EnPC MANAGEMENT. Measure and verify energy efficiency while ensuring the accuracy of savings calculations”

Next June 27 from 14h00 to 15h00 CET, Anthony Uhlman, Project Manager at Helexia, and Romain Hollanders, Product Champion at Energis, will lead an online webinar organized within the Zero-Emission Buildings Academy #3 launched in partnership between Leonardo Energy (European Copper Insitute), ECTP and BPIE: Unlocking building efficiency: the scalable and standardized toolkit for EnPC management.

Tracking energy savings from an Energy Performance Contract (EnPC) can be a daunting task. The EnPC management toolkit aims to automate and standardize the Measurement and Verification (M&V) process for Energy Service Companies (ESCOs) managing EnPCs. The M&V process involves identifying a baseline consumption model against which the actual consumption post-retrofit can be compared to accurately estimate savings and ensure financial follow-up for both the ESCO and the end customer. Currently, this process is typically managed manually with Excel sheets, which is time-consuming and prone to errors.

The toolkit addresses the challenges of identifying accurate baseline models, integrating existing contracts with pre-existing baseline models, and incorporating the financial structure of the contract. Ultimately, the toolkit aims to propose a unified approach to streamline the EnPC management process for ESCOs.

Organised within the EU funded BIGG project.

