International Clean Energy Hackathon: enter now!

Submissions are now open for the Clean Energy Hackathon in Linz, Austria! Entrants to the competition in November may receive up to 54,000 Euro in funding, and will contribute to achieving carbon neutrality.

The Urbantech project, an EU funded initiative, invites start-ups and SMEs to submit their ideas for digital solutions for clean energy challenges from leading companies. Deadline for submissions is 14 September. Selected start-ups/SMEs will be invited to the Clean Energy Hackathon, held in Linz, Austria on 14-15 November (they will receive a travel voucher). The Hackathon is part of the Urbantech project, an EU funded initiative supported by FEDARENE member OÖ Energiesparverband, which offers up to 54,000 Euro to selected start-ups/SMEs in different funding stages. In addition, they will contribute to achieving climate neutrality!

Important Questions & Answers

Who can participate?

Start-ups and small and mid-size companies (SMEs) are invited to submit their creative ideas and innovative solutions for one or several of our challenges.

What are the challenges about?

Over 30 challenges were set by leading energy transition companies. These include globally operating manufacturers of renewable electricity & heating equipment, innovative energy service companies, planners, and industry specialists. The companies are looking for creative software and hardware solutions in the fields of solar energy, batteries, e-mobility charging, energy sharing, energy communities, energy management or smart and sustainable buildings. Fields of interest include: Artificial intelligence & IoT, virtual & augmented reality, automation, robotics & sensors, big data, forecasting and monitoring, predictive maintenance, and drones.

How to apply?

Visit the Virtual Library of Challenges (Linz Hackathon Challenges).

Contributing your ideas is easy: Follow the instructions under “Apply” and submit your ideas for one or more of the challenges!

In the Virtual Library, you can also find challenges on other topics, such as Healthtech or Smart City.

What are the next steps after application?

An international committee selects the best solutions by the end of October and invitations to the Hackathon in Linz are issued.

Participation in the Hackathon in Linz on 14-15 November, invited start-ups/SMEs receive a travel voucher (a lump sum for their travel costs).

Further steps (incubation, piloting and market discovery) will follow for selected start-ups/SMEs with funding of up to 54,000 Euro for the best solutions.

When and where does the International Clean Energy Hackathon take place?

When : Monday, 14 November 2022, 10:00 until Tuesday, 15 November 2022, around 16:00.

Where : Linz, Austria.

Where can I get further information?

OÖ Energiesparverband / Cleantech Cluster Energy, [email protected]

Linz Hackathon Challenges

Apply now !

Good luck to all entrants!

