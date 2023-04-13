Innovative approaches to sustainable materials selection in commercial construction in 2023  

A greener and safer environment is what we need right now with all the signs of climate change. The way to a cleaner future extends to the construction world through the materials used in a construction project.

Sustainable Materials Selection is a method you can use in construction where the materials used in a construction project provide a minimal effect on the environment while achieving the original design of the same project and keeping the proposed budget. It is a complex construction method but works wonders with just the proper execution.

Using plastic materials, like a plastic access panel, in your construction project is one way of practicing sustainable materials selection. There are many approaches to sustainable materials selection, and use in commercial construction is just right due to its benefits to the environment and the built establishment itself.

Innovative approaches to sustainable materials selection in commercial construction:

Recycled Plastics

Recycled plastics are the most common sustainable materials in commercial construction because they are low-cost materials with construction uses. Recycled plastics are ingredients for construction materials; they are sustainable and sustainable, which make them the most used material in commercial construction.

Construction materials which you can get with recycled plastics as the material:

Concrete

Roofing Tiles

Bricks

PVC

Insulation

Floor or Ceiling Tiles

Bamboo

Using bamboo in construction goes back many centuries ago in Asian countries. Bamboo is used there in many ways, such as the flooring, scaffolding, and roofing of their house due to the bamboo's beautiful and robust features. Today, bamboo is still present in construction with superb strength and flexibility, surpassing concrete's strength with perfect flexibility.

Since commercial construction usually deals with high-rise buildings, using bamboo as scaffolding is the right move. Bamboo is an alternative to steel with its impressive tensile strength, which makes it perfect as scaffoldings for high-rise buildings. The tensile strength is not the only reason why bamboo makes great scaffolding. It's also safe and can save time in making scaffolding as it is also lightweight.

Advantages of Using Bamboo in Construction:

Elasticity / Flexibility

Tensile Strength

Chemical-Free / Natural

Weight

Hemp

You can use hemp for construction projects, commercial or not, as you can transform hemp into concrete or "hempcrete," as they call it. Hempcrete combines dried wood from hemp stalks, lime-based binder, and water, which you can replace for concrete in a construction project.

Using hempcrete has many benefits that affect the environment and the establishment itself. Here are those benefits:

Superb Insulation

Pest Proof (rodents and termites)

Mold-Resistant

Fire-Resistant

Aesthetics

Cork

Believe it or not, you can use corks as construction materials, not just as a lid for wine bottles. You can use the cork as insulation for the roof and walls of a commercial building, and you can use the cork's granules to make black or cork agglomerate. Just like bamboo, corks are durable and flexible simultaneously, and the production of corks is no problem as their source grows quickly.

Final Thoughts

Practicing sustainable material selection in commercial construction is an excellent thing to do. Using these materials will benefit many, including commercial establishments. These materials have these flaws, but there are ways to reduce the adverse effects, so just work with these negative effects, and it will all create benefits in the long run.