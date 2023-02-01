Construction21, the social media for sustainable buildings & cities
    Informative session about 5GDHC Industrial Alliance

    Following the D2Grids project call for participation in the 5GDHC (5th Generation District Heating and Cooling) Industrial Alliance, an informative session will be organised on 06/02/23 at 11:00am (CET) to explore deeper how it could be interesting for industrials to join this alliance.

    • Are you a public/private company that qualifies with your products and services to ultra-low district heating and cooling technology?
    • Would you like to be a part of unique developing market of 5GDHC technology?

    If yes, attend this informative session by registering just below: 

    Register now!

    online
    06/02 - 06/02/2023
     energies
     renewable energies
     european project
     heating and cooling
     heat
     industrials

    Author of the page

  • D D2Grids Project
    D2Grids Project

    Follow

