Informative session about 5GDHC Industrial Alliance
Following the D2Grids project call for participation in the 5GDHC (5th Generation District Heating and Cooling) Industrial Alliance, an informative session will be organised on 06/02/23 at 11:00am (CET) to explore deeper how it could be interesting for industrials to join this alliance.
- Are you a public/private company that qualifies with your products and services to ultra-low district heating and cooling technology?
- Would you like to be a part of unique developing market of 5GDHC technology?
If yes, attend this informative session by registering just below:
online
06/02 - 06/02/2023
