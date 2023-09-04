Infographic - How we cool indoor spaces and sustainable alternatives we have

Infographic - How we cool indoor spaces and sustainable alternatives we have

In this infographic you will learn more about sustainable alternatives to cool indoor spaces, you can see different existing types of technologies in the market and sustainable cooling opportunities in the cooling sector.

In addition, you can discover some EU funded projects that are working on sustainable cooling technologies.

What is space cooling? 

It is defined as the amount of heat that needs to be removed from indoor air 
to cool the space and ensure the thermal comfort of the enclosed area’s occupants.

Why is it important?

With summer heat waves rising in frequency and intensity, the energy consumption from space cooling is drastically increasing every year.

 

Download the infographic

