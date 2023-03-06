ICSD 2023 : 11th International Conference on Sustainable Development, 6 - 7 September Rome, Italy

European Center of Sustainable Development in collaboration with Canadian Institute of Technology will organize the 11th ICSD 2023 International Conference on Sustainable Development, with particular focus on Environmental, Economic and Socio-Cultural Sustainability.

The conference theme : creating a unified foundation for the sustainable development: research, practice and education.

The 11th ICSD 2023 will be an excellent opportunity to share your ideas and research findings relevant to the Sustainability Science, through the European network of academics.

Papers will be published in Open Access EJSD Journal (Web of Science) and Proceedings..

This ambition will proceed in a multidisciplinary way across the various fields and perspectives, through which we can address the fundamental and related questions of Sustainable Development.

