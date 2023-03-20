ICBMB - International Conference on Bioclimatic Materials and Buildings

Energy efficiency and global industry value chain will gather scientists, politicians, industrials, architects, and other experts in the field to dive into innovative solutions, strategies and policies that involve local bioclimatic approaches for more comfortable living situations, with lower carbon footprint buildings and with an efficient energy demand for cooling and heating.

Most of these solutions and policies already exist and are just waiting to be evaluated, disseminated, and adapted to other regions.

The conference will be held between May 3rd and 5th, 2023, in Ifrane-Morocco.

Context

Buildings and construction sector are responsible for 38% of global energy-related CO2 emissions. Globally, governments are actively promoting and establishing new policies and strategies to mitigate the carbon footprint of the building sector. Scientists and researchers have oriented their efforts towards adopting new solutions using bioclimatic designs inspired by nature and traditional construction processes and designs. Other efforts are also seen in evaluating the new emerging policies and the development of various tools for energy efficiency simulations to support the thermal regulations developed by the concerned authorities.

Climate change is one of the most significant challenges of contemporary society. One of climate change’s primary outcomes is the global surface temperature increase of 1.09 °C from 1850-1900 to 2011-2020. The ongoing changes in air temperature and precipitation in different parts of the globe are impacting worldwide energy use, the economy, and human health. Climate change is expected to result in an increased frequency and intensity of hot extreme weather events affecting biodiversity, agriculture, water resources and energy systems.

In a growing world population resulting in higher energy consumption for heating and cooling purposes and increased CO2 emissions, a redesign of used bioclimatic construction materials and processes towards more efficient eco-friendly constructions became a necessity.

In Africa, self-building plays an essential role as an affordable and quick way to access shelter and property. Constructions carried out by a qualified company remain very limited. The sector is yet to be consolidated and structured in Africa. In Europe, the industrialization of the sector has boosted the standard-based production of components and, partly, of housing. Nevertheless, the aging housing stock requires energy-use renovation to meet the climate change challenges. Introducing Energy Efficiency (EE) measures is becoming necessary and, sometimes, an obligation. Since these EE measures cannot be implemented without an appropriate regulatory framework, it is crucial to analyse the existing regulatory and legal infrastructure.

