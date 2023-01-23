How to make Europe's new ecoregions thrive

The increasingly apparent effects of climate change have motivated EU countries to investigate a range of novel ways to reduce energy consumption and encourage sustainable alternatives to fossil fuels.

Ecoregions have emerged as a promising and practical means of accomplishing both goals.

The EU-funded R-ACES project has established a number of pilot projects—with notable successes in Nyborg, Denmark, Antwerp, Belgium, and Bergamo, Italy. All locations are crucial business hubs and thus provide scalable insights that might conceivably be implemented elsewhere.

Picture credit : Depositphotos