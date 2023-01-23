Construction21, the social media for sustainable buildings & cities
  • Algérie
  • Belgique
  • China
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • International
  • Italia
  • Luxembourg
  • Maroc
    • EN
    Login / Sign up

    How to make Europe's new ecoregions thrive

    How to make Europe's new ecoregions thrive

    The increasingly apparent effects of climate change have motivated EU countries to investigate a range of novel ways to reduce energy consumption and encourage sustainable alternatives to fossil fuels.

    Ecoregions have emerged as a promising and practical means of accomplishing both goals.

    The EU-funded R-ACES project has established a number of pilot projects—with notable successes in Nyborg, Denmark, Antwerp, Belgium, and Bergamo, Italy. All locations are crucial business hubs and thus provide scalable insights that might conceivably be implemented elsewhere.

    (...)

    News published on Euro Scientist

    Consult the source

    Picture credit : Depositphotos

     climate
     decarbonation
     ecological transition
     electricity
     geothermal energy
     low energy building
     resilient city
     smart building
     smart city
     smart grid
     heat network
     Heating and cooling
     heating grid
     5GDHC
     D2Grids
     ecoregions

    Author of the page

  • D D2Grids Project
    D2Grids Project

    Follow
    • Last modified by the author on 23/01/2023 - 15:44

    Other news

    More news

    In the same themes

     climate
     decarbonation
     ecological transition
     electricity
     geothermal energy
     low energy building
     resilient city
     smart building
     smart city
     smart grid
     heat network
     Heating and cooling
     heating grid
     5GDHC
     D2Grids
     ecoregions

    On the network on the same themes