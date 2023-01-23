Construction21, the social media for sustainable buildings & cities
    How Norwegians heat their homes

    • by Build Up
    • /
    • 2023-01-23 13:51:49
    • /
    • International
    • /
    • 1
    "Fjernvarme" (remote heat) is the name for district heating in Norway. It's a system where heat is produced centrally and distributed to buildings via a network of pipes, usually transported in the form of hot water.

    It represents one of the cheapest ways to heat your home, and it is indeed well-liked in Norway for many reasons. 

    There are many benefits of district heating:

    • A stable, continuous source of heat
    • The system producing the heat is outside the house
    • Establish an economy of scale from the city´s point of view
    • Improved sustainability

    (...)

     

    News published on Build Up News
    Consult the source

    Picture credit : Depositphotos

