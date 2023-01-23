How Norwegians heat their homes

"Fjernvarme" (remote heat) is the name for district heating in Norway. It's a system where heat is produced centrally and distributed to buildings via a network of pipes, usually transported in the form of hot water.

It represents one of the cheapest ways to heat your home, and it is indeed well-liked in Norway for many reasons.

There are many benefits of district heating:

A stable, continuous source of heat

The system producing the heat is outside the house

Establish an economy of scale from the city´s point of view

Improved sustainability

(...)

News published on Build Up News

Consult the source

Picture credit : Depositphotos