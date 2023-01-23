How Norwegians heat their homes
- 2023-01-23 13:51:49
- International
"Fjernvarme" (remote heat) is the name for district heating in Norway. It's a system where heat is produced centrally and distributed to buildings via a network of pipes, usually transported in the form of hot water.
It represents one of the cheapest ways to heat your home, and it is indeed well-liked in Norway for many reasons.
There are many benefits of district heating:
- A stable, continuous source of heat
- The system producing the heat is outside the house
- Establish an economy of scale from the city´s point of view
- Improved sustainability
Picture credit : Depositphotos