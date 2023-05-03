How heating and cooling grids in Europe help strengthening the EU environmental strategy?

On April 19, the day dedicated to heating and cooling networks was held, and the morning was focused on D2Grids project. Frans Drummen and Eloi Piel opened the D2Grids conference with a keynote speech discussing the EU's role in the energy transition and the potential for DHC in the future.

Frans Drummen highlighted the European Union's key role in the energy transition, and emphasized the importance of the European climate law, which mandates that EU countries reduce emissions by at least 55% by 2030 and become climate-neutral by 2050.

He discussed the Green Deal Industrial Plan, approved in February 2023, which has four pillars, including increasing renewable energy generation capacity to 1236 GW by 2030. He also discussed the New European Bauhaus initiative, which aims to connect the European Green Deal to our living spaces and experiences, promoting sustainability, inclusivity, and enrichment.

He also presented five EU-funded projects as examples and highlighted the potential for DHC grids, which could supply 50% of the heat market by 2050 according to Heat Roadmap Europe.

Eloi Piel notably discussed the policy context of the energy transition. He particularly explained the Fit for 55 package, which aims to revise and update EU legislation and initiatives to align with the climate goals agreed by the Council and the European Parliament.

paul.capgras[a]construction21.fr