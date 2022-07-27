How do you combine BIM projects with supplier chain management?

Nowadays, the discontinuity of information in a fragmented construction industry can result in massive losses of efficiency.

Data needs to be available, trustworthy, traceable and interpretable for all actors involved in digital construction projects. But how ?

With solutions such as Onfly and Aptiv8, suppliers’ BIM content management is immediately made easier.

Discover in our next webinar how to easily enter into client’s BIM or Digital processes as a Supplier, how to successfully manage your suppliers chain as a Contractor, how to properly maintain the supplier’s objects quality as a Client or Consultant, and finally how to efficiently build a Digital Process for Material Submission and Approval if you are managing a project.

Join Rui Wang, Mr Tan Tian Chong and Zulqairnan on Thursday 11th of August at 3pm (SGT) / 8am (GMT+1).

