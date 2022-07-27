Construction21, the social media for sustainable buildings & cities
  • Algérie
  • Belgique
  • China
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • International
  • Italia
  • Luxembourg
  • Maroc
    • EN
    Login / Sign up

    How do you combine BIM projects with supplier chain management?

     

    Nowadays, the discontinuity of information in a fragmented construction industry can result in massive losses of efficiency.

    Data needs to be available, trustworthy, traceable and interpretable for all actors involved in digital construction projects. But how ?

    With solutions such as Onfly and Aptiv8suppliers’ BIM content management is immediately made easier.

    Discover in our next webinar how to easily enter into client’s BIM or Digital processes as a Supplier, how to successfully manage your suppliers chain as a Contractor, how to properly maintain the supplier’s objects quality as a Client or Consultant, and finally how to efficiently build a Digital Process for Material Submission and Approval if you are managing a project.

    Join Rui Wang, Mr Tan Tian Chong and Zulqairnan on Thursday 11th of August at 3pm (SGT) / 8am (GMT+1).

    Register here !

    https://crm.bimandco.com/en/supplier-chain-management?utm_source=partner&utm_medium=construction21&utm_campaign=webinar-supplierchain-11082022&utm_content=EN
    11/08 - 11/08/2022
     Digital
     Webinar
     BIM
     Supplier Chain Management
     3D modelling software

    Author of the page

  • G Gabrielle ANDREWS
    Gabrielle ANDREWS

    Responsable Communication

    Follow

    • Other news

    More news

    In the same themes

     Digital
     Webinar
     BIM
     Supplier Chain Management
     3D modelling software

    On the network on the same themes