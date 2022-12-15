Construction21, the social media for sustainable buildings & cities
    Heating up: next-generation DHC pilot projects make progress

    Heating up: next-generation DHC pilot projects make progress

    The latest generation of district heating and cooling (DHC) schemes in Europe incorporate geothermal and waste heat from various local sources. 
    Through the establishment of innovative local closed energy loops, the plan is to maximise the use of locally available renewable energy via the development of a standardised technological and business model.

    Energy writer Abi Williams gives insight on the latest pilot projects - both the wins and the challenges.

     

    (...)

     

    Read the entire article (PDF) 

    Read more on our website

    paul.capgras[a]construction21.fr

    Author of the page

  • D D2Grids Project
    D2Grids Project

    Follow
    • Last modified by the author on 15/12/2022 - 16:53

