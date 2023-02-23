Construction21, the social media for sustainable buildings & cities
    Heat from a data center is warming Dublin’s buildings

    Cities are capturing heat emitted by computer servers and using it to warm everything from government buildings to college dorms.

    On January 3, 2023, the 5,000 students who attend Technological University Dublin returned from their winter holiday to their cold suburban campus in Tallaght. At a time of year when the temperature often falls to near freezing, they would have rushed through the revolving door into the toasty, enveloping air of the main building’s glass entrance. 

    What few of them probably knew was that the warm air that greeted them came not from a traditional gas or electric boiler like most other buildings in Dublin. It came instead from a large hangar-like warehouse a kilometer down the road, where piping-hot servers stored terabytes of online shopping information: an Amazon data center.

    (...)

     

    News published on Reasons to be cheerful

    Read the article

    Picture credit: Depositphotos

     adaptation
     climate
     decarbonation
     data
     energy efficiency
     geothermal energy
     heat network
     renewable energies
     self-consumption
     smart building
     smart city
     smart grid
     5GDHC
     D2Grids
     heating&cooling
     heating grid
     data center
     electricty
     buildings

    Last modified by the author on 23/02/2023 - 14:11

