Green roofs and walls: enhancing energy efficiency and biodiversity in commercial buildings 

Urbanization and advanced technologies have made cities grow denser, with massive greenhouse gas emissions per year, a significant contributor to the harsh effects of climate change. Companies have started addressing this issue through different approaches, including creating green roofs and walls to enhance energy efficiency and biodiversity in commercial buildings.

What are green roofs and walls?

Green roofs and walls are efficient solutions to reduce residential or commercial buildings' greenhouse gas emissions. The vegetated roofs and walls are vital in controlling the building's carbon footprint and improving energy efficiency while promoting biodiversity.

Key benefits of green roofs and walls

Green roofs and walls benefit company owners when installing them in commercial buildings. Here are the two primary benefits that property owners will enjoy when installing sustainable roofs and walls.

Energy efficiency

One factor that business owners must consider in investing in creating or transforming the commercial building's roof and walls into vegetated layers is the rising temperature which can severely affect the buildings' interior temperature and employees' comfort.

Green roofs and walls can reduce the building's scorching hot temperature by regulating the warm air that enters the building. Evapotranspiration also helps control the temperature by allowing water to evaporate from the green roofs and walls' soil to the atmosphere through evaporation and transpiration processes.

The top vegetated layer can also reduce heat flow to maintain the ideal temperature and reduce energy consumption. In turn, keeping a comfortable temperature can promote a better workplace for the employees, reduce the greenhouse emission associated with the building's activity, and help save money on monthly energy bills.

A roof hatch can also help with the building’s insulation. Adding the access door and panel allows authorized personnel to access the sustainable roofs without worrying about temperature fluctuation.

Biodiversity

Green roofs and walls are perfect habitats for plants and animals such as birds that might have lost their home due to urbanization. It can also attract and increase pollinators such as bees and butterflies, positively affecting urban areas' local ecosystems.

The cooling effect of the vegetated layer also helps the roofs and walls to have an ideal temperature and environment for plants and animals. The stormwater runoff, which helps reduce pollution, also makes the biodiverse roofs and walls suitable for plants and animals that need enough moisture.

The innovative and nature-based roofs and walls solutions offer excellent opportunities for company owners to promote biodiversity by incorporating vegetated top layers in their commercial buildings, which provide habitats for various species in an urban area.

Final thought

In conclusion, green or living roofs and walls are a sustainable solution to reduce climate change's and urbanization's adverse effects. The numerous benefits of the eco-roofs and walls make it an excellent investment for business owners looking to minimize their carbon footprint emission, reduce energy bills, promote the local ecosystem in urban areas, and help achieve a sustainable commercial building and a greener and healthier environment.