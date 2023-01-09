Glasgow pilot site: 5th generation heating and cooling grid in practice!

Glasgow's 5GDHC grid aims to create an ambient loop on the Magenta Business Park site and decentralise energy demand for individual buildings.

Glasgow's heating and cooling grid, which is a pilot site for the D2Grids project, operates by collecting and filtering wastewater from the area and distributing it through heat pumps. This water, which is then tempered, is distributed through plastic pipework on the Magenta site, along a defined path to the energy centre.

Thanks to the energy centre heat pumps, the recovered tempered water is boosted, enabling the site to be heated. This process is reversible because it also cools the water and thus the buildings.

Businesses, homes, supermarkets, schools, and sports facilities in the area will benefit from the Magenta Business Park's heating and cooling grid. Being connected to the 5GDHC grid represents a considerable advantage in terms of ecology and economy, both for the companies and inhabitants of the area.

Understand the Glasgow’s 5GDHC grid on video!

Thanks to the D2Grids project extension, the grid will soon benefit from renewable solar electricity to feed the heat pumps!

Read more on our website

paul.capgras[a]construction21.fr