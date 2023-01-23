Construction21, the social media for sustainable buildings & cities
    Germany announces ‘acceleration’ of smart meter rollout

    • by Build Up
    • /
    • 2023-01-23 13:51:21
    • /
    • International
    • /
    • 17
    Germany announces ‘acceleration’ of smart meter rollout

    As electric cars, solar panels and heat pumps are expanding more and more, Berlin has launched a bid to accelerate the installation of smart meters.

    Smart meters would allow households to manage their own electricity consumption and benefit from flexible pricing contracts.

    To do so, Germany is deleting rules that required three-way technological parity among smart meter manufacturers. Morevoer, the government will cap the cost of smart meters at 20€ per year, aiming to increase the uptake by households.

    (...)

    News published on Euractiv
    Consult the source

    Picture credit : Depositphotos

