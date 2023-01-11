Four ways 2023 could be a game changer for green buildings

From green ‘proptech’ to circular construction, this year could be big for the sustainable construction industry.

It will be, without question, a generational game-changer.

When U.S. President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act in August 2022, he set in motion a seeming avalanche of public and private investment in climate solutions, including those focused on the building sector, which accounts for about 40% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

(...)

News published on Corporate Knights

Consult the source

Photo credit: Depositphotos