    Four ways 2023 could be a game changer for green buildings

    Four ways 2023 could be a game changer for green buildings

    From green ‘proptech’ to circular construction, this year could be big for the sustainable construction industry.

    It will be, without question, a generational game-changer.  

    When U.S. President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act in August 2022, he set in motion a seeming avalanche of public and private investment in climate solutions, including those focused on the building sector, which accounts for about 40% of global greenhouse gas emissions. 

    (...)

    News published on Corporate Knights

    Consult the source

     

    Photo credit: Depositphotos

     climate
     depollution
     eco-design
     ecological transition
     energy efficiency
     green building site
     renewable energies
     renovation
     Green building
     construction
     circular construction
     greenhouse gas emissions

  Construction21 International
    Construction21 International

