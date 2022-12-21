Firm appointed to build £3.1m low temperature energy network in Glasgow

FORTH Electrical Services (FES) has been appointed by Clyde Gateway to construct a low temperature energy network in a £3.1 million project.

It will supply businesses in the Clyde Gateway district in Glasgow with a ‘cheaper and cleaner’ energy source in what will be Scotland’s ‘first and only’ district heating system capable of providing cooling as well as renewable heating to business premises.

The district heating and cooling grid will use heat pump technology and exchange thermal energy between buildings with different heating and cooling needs. The grid not only uses sewerage as an energy resource, but it is backed up by solar, battery, and heat pump technology, brought together in Shawfield in a renewable power facility.

A two pipe system, one cooler, one warmer, will deliver an ambient energy loop that begins at Scottish Water‘s wastewater treatment works in Dalmarnock then runs through to Magenta Business Park and then on to individual businesses.

Red Tree Magenta, based at the business park will be the first building to connect to the 5GDHC network, a four-year-old business hub which has been fully occupied by tenants since opening.

This will be the third heat network installed in the Clyde Gateway area and is a concentration which is ‘unique’ in Scotland of renewable technologies and the opportunity for householders and businesses to plug into sustainable heat systems and play an important part in helping achieve net zero.

The project is recognised by the EU as being at the cutting edge of district heating design and delivery and is supported by £2 million of their funding as well as included in their D2 Grids learning network alongside cities across Europe.

Martin McKay, executive director of regeneration at Clyde Gateway, said, “For businesses at Clyde Gateway, our 5th generation district heating and cooling system means more competitive energy prices where they only pay for the energy they use. They’ll also be able to talk even more proudly of their contribution to sustainability due to being based at premises with significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

“Each building and business will play its part in supporting the network and ensure no energy is wasted with any surplus heat or cooling transferred to other buildings where it is needed. Everyone at Clyde Gateway is proud to be able to deliver such an innovative project and that we are now a key player in Scotland in delivering a sustainable source of energy.”

James Reid, operations director (energy) at FES, added, “It is clear that Clyde Gateway has developed a strategic vision for the regeneration of the east end of Glasgow and we are pleased to work with them on this 5GDHC project. For us, it’s a great opportunity to demonstrate our expertise in heating and cooling technologies.”

