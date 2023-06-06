Construction21, the social media for sustainable buildings & cities
  • Algérie
  • Belgique
  • China
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • International
  • Italia
  • Luxembourg
  • Maroc
    • EN
    Login / Sign up

    Expert Talk - Davide Sabbadin

    Expert Talk - Davide Sabbadin

    EXPERT TALKS series is an initiative from the BUILD UP portal. In the form of face-to-face interviews, experts from all around Europe and covering the field of Energy Efficiency in buildings from different perspectives share their views, experience and expertise with BUILD UP audience. The interviews address relevant topics linked to the Topic of the Month.

    This month, BUILD UP discussed "Increasing energy efficiency and energy affordability for households" with Davide Sabbadin, Deputy Policy Manager for Climate at European Environmental Bureau

    During the interview, Sabbadin answers questions about the possibilities of heat pumps as a solution for existing multi-apartment buildings, how do heat pumps respond to the need for energy efficiency and energy savings or about the quantity of skilled workers to meet European household demand for heat pump technology.

    Read full interview on BUILD UP!

     decarbonation
     energy efficiency
     low energy building
     energy efficiency
     energy bills
     heat pumps
     skills
     

    Author of the page

  • E Emily Coe-Björsell
    Emily Coe-Björsell

    Follow

    • Other news

    More news

    In the same themes

     decarbonation
     energy efficiency
     low energy building
     energy efficiency
     energy bills
     heat pumps
     skills
     