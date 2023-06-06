Expert Talk - Davide Sabbadin

EXPERT TALKS series is an initiative from the BUILD UP portal. In the form of face-to-face interviews, experts from all around Europe and covering the field of Energy Efficiency in buildings from different perspectives share their views, experience and expertise with BUILD UP audience. The interviews address relevant topics linked to the Topic of the Month.

This month, BUILD UP discussed "Increasing energy efficiency and energy affordability for households" with Davide Sabbadin, Deputy Policy Manager for Climate at European Environmental Bureau.

During the interview, Sabbadin answers questions about the possibilities of heat pumps as a solution for existing multi-apartment buildings, how do heat pumps respond to the need for energy efficiency and energy savings or about the quantity of skilled workers to meet European household demand for heat pump technology.

Read full interview on BUILD UP!