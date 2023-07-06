Expert Talk - Coen Van de Sande

EXPERT TALKS series is an initiative from the BUILD UP portal. In the form of face-to-face interviews, experts from all around Europe and covering the field of Energy Efficiency in buildings from different perspectives share their views, experience and expertise with BUILD UP audience.

The interviews address relevant topics linked to the Topic of the Month.

This month we will be discussing about "Sustainable cooling solutions" with Coen Van de Sande, President of the association of refrigeration, air conditioning and heat pump contractors (AREA).

During the interview, Van de Sande answers questions about the most promising solutions for providing sustainable cooling in the context of the energy efficiency first principle, the risks of heat pumps based on natural refrigerants or the skills that are pending from cooling technologies contractors to embrace transition.

Coen van de Sande was unanimoulsy elected President of AREA in its anual general assembly, held in Athens (Greece) on May 2022. The director of the Netherlands-based association NVKL replaced Marco Buoni in the role.

Watch the interview on BUILD UP!