Evening reception of World Resilience Summit 2023 in Geneva on 24 May

We are happy to share the news that registration for the evening reception of World Resilience Summit 2023 on 24 May in Geneva is open now. While the severe and life-changing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic slowly are tailing off, there is no time to sit back and relax. Taking place in the midst of the critical time of the completion and implementation of WHO’s pandemic accord, World Resilience Summit 2023 will serve as the launch pad for our activities within health, focusing on defining the role and potential of public-private partnerships in increasing pandemic prevention, preparedness and response on future pandemics. At Campus Biotech in Geneva on 24 May, World Resilience Summit will host a series of high-level roundtables followed by an evening reception, bringing together public and private leaders to accelerate solutions for pandemic prevention and preparedness for an efficient coordinated response across sectors affected by COVID-19.



World Resilience Summit is part of a collaborative effort by the World Climate Foundation and Geneva Health Forum. The invite-only roundtables will contribute to the implementation of the pandemic accord agenda and the development of resilient systems for health by establishing and accelerating public-private dialogue. The evening reception will host a programme of keynotes and a plenary session, discussing recommendations from the roundtables to address challenges and opportunities in pandemic prevention, preparedness and response. Find out more! Register for the evening reception!