European Sustainable Energy Awards winners 2023 announced

In Brussels, under the auspices of European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, three of the best projects and leaders picked up trophies at the European Sustainable Energy Awards (EUSEW Awards) in three categories – Innovation, Local Energy Action and Woman in Energy.

Finalists were selected by a high-level jury and the winners were decided by an online public vote, with more than 11 000 people joining in. The EUSEW Awards winners, along with naming the first EUSEW Young Energy Champion, were announced this morning on the first day of the European Sustainable Energy Week(EUSEW), the biggest annual event dedicated to renewables and energy efficiency in Europe.

EUSEW takes place on 20 – 22 June under the theme ‘Accelerating the clean energy transition – towards lower bills and greater skills’.

Meet the EUSEW Awards 2023 winners

Alqueva Floating Solar Farm won the award in the Innovation category for its hybrid energy project bringing together solar energy, hydropower and battery storage.

The EUSEW Innovation Award recognises outstanding ongoing or recently completed EU-funded projects that show an original and innovative path towards the clean energy transition.

‘We need all the renewable technologies to come together and deliver the energy transition in Europe,’ explains Joana Freitas, Board Member of EDP Generation.

KLIK (Križevci Laboratory for Innovation in Climate) won the award in the Local Energy Action category for developing an energy community in Croatia bringing clean energy to citizens.

The EUSEW Local Energy Action Award recognises sustainable energy actions, implemented by a group of citizens or consumers (associated with a municipality or other stakeholders), which contribute to the clean energy transition at the community or local level.

‘KLIK is a unique energy cooperative helping citizens in the energy transition,’ says Sanela Mikulčič Šantić, Cooperative Manager of KLIK. ‘We are engaging with the community by collaborating with local organisations. In the last two years we organised 22 lectures, with close to 400 participants. Through this we are trying to impart the community with knowledge and connect them with other relevant stakeholders to make a more resilient community.’