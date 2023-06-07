EPBD: Crunch time for future-proof buildings legislation

The Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) is entering the last phase of the EU legislative process with the start of trilogue negotiations between the Council and Parliament.

Against this backdrop, this new briefing authored by BPIE provides an overview of where institutions stand at the start of the process and highlights where there is still room for improvement.

The Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) is entering the last phase of the EU legislative process with the start of trilogue negotiations, aiming at reaching a compromise between the positions of the two co-legislators (Council and Parliament). The trilogues represent a crunch time for EU legislation, and all efforts should be put into finding workable compromises and agreeing clear and strong provisions to future-proof buildings.

From this assessment of the two co-legislators’ positions, it appears that on many items the Parliament’s approach is closer to delivering a strong vision and framework for the buildings sector. It should therefore be seen as the starting point for the negotiations. Adopting a clear, strong and future-proof EPBD is essential for the EU and Member States to close the gap in building decarbonisation and achieve the 2030 climate targets. It will also deliver massive energy and greenhouse gas savings, protecting Europe against future energy crises and providing citizens with comfortable and clean homes.

With this in mind, this briefing provides an overview of where institutions stand at the start of the negotiations (and compared to the Commission proposal) on expected impacts of key selected provisions: standard for new buildings, minimum energy performance standards for existing buildings, and the information and enabling framework. It highlights important provisions that need to be preserved, but also describes points of attention which need to be improved.