    Enlit Europe 2022 Live

    • by Enlit Europe
    • /
    • 2022-09-16 15:12:30
    • /
    • International
    • /
    • 94

    Enlit vows to light the spark that will fuel the change we need to ensure our industry – and our planet – have the brightest possible future.

    Enlit is a series of energy events unlike any other – because they are more than just energy events. Enlit is a community that for 365-days a year will collaborate and innovate to solve the most pressing energy-related issues.

    At the European edition, the Enlit community will come together in Frankfurt from 29 November - 1 December 2022, to meet and inspire each other and to develop their discussions and actions to take steps forward in the energy transition.

    And so the Enlit circle begins: a constantly growing, inclusive and end-to-end forum that addresses every aspect of the energy agenda.


    Know more about the event! 
     

    Frankfurt
    29/11 - 01/12/2022
     Energy
     renewable energies
     events
     community
     energy industry

    Author of the page

  • E Enlit Europe
    Enlit Europe

    Follow

    On the network on the same themes