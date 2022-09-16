Enlit Europe 2022 Live
- by Enlit Europe
- /
- 2022-09-16 15:12:30
- /
- International
- /
- 94
Enlit vows to light the spark that will fuel the change we need to ensure our industry – and our planet – have the brightest possible future.
Enlit is a series of energy events unlike any other – because they are more than just energy events. Enlit is a community that for 365-days a year will collaborate and innovate to solve the most pressing energy-related issues.
At the European edition, the Enlit community will come together in Frankfurt from 29 November - 1 December 2022, to meet and inspire each other and to develop their discussions and actions to take steps forward in the energy transition.
And so the Enlit circle begins: a constantly growing, inclusive and end-to-end forum that addresses every aspect of the energy agenda.
29/11 - 01/12/2022