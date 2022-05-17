Energy Efficiency First Summit: How to implement the Energy Efficiency First principle and boost Europe’s Energy Security?

With the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the outbreak of war at the end of February 2022, finding ways to secure energy while cutting our dependence to Russian’s energy is now at the top of the European agenda.

When? May 31st (11 am to 6 pm CEST) and June 1st, 2022 (10.45 am to 4.30 pm CEST)

Where? Brussels (Martin’s Brussels EU) and online

In response to this crisis, the European Commission recently published its REPowerEU Communication for more affordable, secure and sustainable energy, and is expected to publish its REPower Action Plan to set out concrete actions.

In line with the Energy Efficiency First (EE1st) principle, reducing the energy demand and increasing the EU’s energy efficiency target has now become crucial. Energy Efficiency First means prioritising investments in energy efficiency and demand-side resources whenever these options are more cost-effective than investments in energy supply.

Organised by Enefirst and sEEnergies, this conference will illustrate how implementing the Energy Efficiency First principle can help make the most out of energy efficiency and other demand-side resources to achieve a sustainable and resilient energy system in the EU.

The two days will combine the latest findings of the sEEnergies and Enefirst H2020 projects, together with experts’ roundtables.

