    Electricity from renewable sources on the rise

    Electricity from renewable sources on the rise

    In absolute terms, the production of electricity from renewable energy sources increased by almost 5% from 2020 to 2021. However, also gross electricity consumption increased mainly due to economic recovery after lifting COVID-19 restrictions. As a result, the share of renewable energy sources in gross electricity consumption in the EU only increased by 0.1 percentage points (pp), from 37.4% in 2020 to 37.5% in 2021. 

    Wind and hydropower accounted for over two-thirds of the total electricity generated from renewable sources (37% and 32%, respectively). The remaining one-third of electricity came from solar power (15%), solid biofuels (7%) and other renewable sources (8%). Solar power is the fastest-growing source; in 2008, it only accounted for 1% of the electricity consumed in the EU. 

    Three quarters of electricity in Austria and Sweden came from renewable sources
    In 2021, more than three quarters of gross electricity consumption in Austria (76.2%, relying mostly on hydro) and Sweden (75.7%, mostly hydro and wind) was generated from renewable sources. These EU Member States were followed by Denmark (62.6%, mostly wind), Portugal (58.4%, wind and hydro) and Croatia (53.5%, mostly hydro). 

    At the other end of the scale, the lowest shares of electricity from renewable sources were reported in Malta (9.7%), Hungary (13.7%), Luxembourg (14.2%), Czechia (14.5%) and Cyprus (14.8%). 

     

    News published on Eurostat
    Consult the source

    Picture credit: Depositphotos

     climate
     decarbonation
     eco-renovation
     ecological transition
     electricity
     energy efficiency
     geothermal energy
     low energy building
     renewable energies
     resilient city
     smart building
     smart city
     Renewable sources
     biofuels
     solar
     hydro
     wind

    Author of the page

  • C Construction21 International
    Construction21 International

    Follow

