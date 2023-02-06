El Corte Inglés supermarket in Spain plans energy efficiency and innovation measures with the support of EIB

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and El Corte Inglés have signed a financing agreement to implement energy efficiency measures and a digital transformation by 2024 for the well-known Spanish supermarket.

In particular, the supermarket´s energy efficiency plan includes improved refrigeration, lighting and air-conditioning, and better consumption management.

The EIB’s support for this plan is in line with the European Green Deal, the REPowerEU initiative and the EU Fit for 55 package.

