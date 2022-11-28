EIT Climate-KIC organises first Festival of Circular Economy and Bioeconomy in Santander
Running from November 28 to December 2, the activities mark a new partnership in Cantabria to strengthen circular economy in the region. Monday 28 November: This week will see the inaugural launch of the Festival of Circular Economy and Bioeconomy in Santander, Spain, to activate entrepreneurship and innovation on circular economy in the region. EIT […]
