    Dynamic energy management using batteries and photovoltaics

    Dynamic energy management using batteries and photovoltaics

    One challenge facing the widespread adoption of renewable energies is the fluctuating output of photovoltaic systems — for energy-intensive companies, this means that their distribution networks are rapidly becoming inadequate.

    Fraunhofer researchers have developed a solution that combines power from renewable sources with electricity from the public grid and uses batteries to compensate for fluctuations.

    This approach will particularly benefit companies that aim to invest in sustainability with photovoltaics — and reduce their energy costs in the process. A living laboratory, which mimics practical conditions, will give industry customers the opportunity to test components and system solutions. The solution also allows for a more efficient management of e-car charging stations.

    (...)

    News published on Fraunhofer

    Read the article

    Picture credit: Depositphotos

