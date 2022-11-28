Doing the right thing: EU policy and consumer perspectives on Europe’s heating crisis and solutions

Europe’s dependence on imported fossil fuels was exposed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Replacing this dependence through energy savings, geothermal and other renewable heating solutions is of paramount importance. We explore the policy challenges for EU policy and also the perspectives from key large heat consuming sectors.

Updated Agenda

09:30 – 10:00 Welcome Coffee

Welcome address: Miklos Antics, EGEC President

10:00 – 11:30 Policy Session

Claude Turmes, Luxemburg Minister for Energy

Adela Tesarova, Head of Unit on Consumers, Local Initiatives, Just Transition, European Commission

Andreas Graf, Project Manager European Energy Policy, Agora Energiewende

Marco Baresi, Institutional Affairs and Marketing Director, Turboden Mitsubishi

Kamila Piotrowska, Head of EU Policy & Advocacy, Baker Hugues

Moderator: Sanjeev Kumar (EGEC Head of Policy)

Responding to the questions:

What can be done now, in the medium term and by 2030?

How does the EU become energy independent ?

Can a country become gas free ?

11:30 – 12:00 Coffee Break

12:00 – 13:00 Consumer perspective session

Cities: Vlatko Kovačić director of GeotermiKA, City of Grad Karlovac

Sorcha Edwards, Secretary General, Housing Europe

Samuel Thomas, Senior advisor, The Regulatory Assistance Project

Rudiger Grimm, Managing Director, geoENERGIE Konzept ENGIE

Moderator: Philippe Dumas (EGEC Secretary general)

Responding to the questions:

What are consumers doing to address the crisis?

What support do they need?

Why did they look to geothermal?

Conclusions: Miklos Antics, EGEC President

13:00 – 14:30 Lunch [SPARKS Meeting rooms & Events space]

