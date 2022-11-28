Doing the right thing: EU policy and consumer perspectives on Europe’s heating crisis and solutions
- by D2Grids Project
- /
- 2022-11-28 10:50:40
- /
- International
- /
- 65
Europe’s dependence on imported fossil fuels was exposed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Replacing this dependence through energy savings, geothermal and other renewable heating solutions is of paramount importance. We explore the policy challenges for EU policy and also the perspectives from key large heat consuming sectors.
Updated Agenda
09:30 – 10:00 Welcome Coffee
Welcome address: Miklos Antics, EGEC President
10:00 – 11:30 Policy Session
- Claude Turmes, Luxemburg Minister for Energy
- Adela Tesarova, Head of Unit on Consumers, Local Initiatives, Just Transition, European Commission
- Andreas Graf, Project Manager European Energy Policy, Agora Energiewende
- Marco Baresi, Institutional Affairs and Marketing Director, Turboden Mitsubishi
- Kamila Piotrowska, Head of EU Policy & Advocacy, Baker Hugues
Moderator: Sanjeev Kumar (EGEC Head of Policy)
Responding to the questions:
- What can be done now, in the medium term and by 2030?
- How does the EU become energy independent ?
- Can a country become gas free ?
11:30 – 12:00 Coffee Break
12:00 – 13:00 Consumer perspective session
- Cities: Vlatko Kovačić director of GeotermiKA, City of Grad Karlovac
- Sorcha Edwards, Secretary General, Housing Europe
- Samuel Thomas, Senior advisor, The Regulatory Assistance Project
- Rudiger Grimm, Managing Director, geoENERGIE Konzept ENGIE
Moderator: Philippe Dumas (EGEC Secretary general)
Responding to the questions:
- What are consumers doing to address the crisis?
- What support do they need?
- Why did they look to geothermal?
Conclusions: Miklos Antics, EGEC President
13:00 – 14:30 Lunch [SPARKS Meeting rooms & Events space]
News published on EGEC Geothermal
Consult the source
paul.capgras[a]construction21.fr