District heating carries geothermal energy into homes, thereby reducing fossil fuel consumption

Geothermal energy can be very useful for delivering heat to buildings, safeguarding the environment while generating economic benefits. District cooling systems are also becoming increasingly widespread.

District heating is one of the solutions for combating climate change and environmental pollution. It is a cost-effective and clean system that’s useful when transporting heat over distances. It enables geothermal liquids found underground at low temperatures (i.e., between 80°C and 100°C) to be used to directly heat water, which is then circulated in radiators and convection heaters in buildings.

