    Discover the first Belgian candidates for the Green Solutions Awards

    Building

    Administrative house of the Province of Namur

    Entirely built in wood and steel on two levels 3.6 m high, placed on steel piles , the building is covered by a submerged roof serving as a water tower and surmounted by a photovoltaic umbrella .

    More information

    Pavillon de sanitaires du Chiro d'Itterbeek

    This small building project is therefore an extension of the existing farm which, although completely new, is made up of less than a third of new materials (in % mass). The majority of the materials are, on the one hand, materials recovered from various Belgian operators and, on the other hand, surpluses from construction sites .
     

    More information

    Institute of Botany of Uliege

    The case study concerns the energy renovation of the Institute of Botany of ULiège (Building B22). This building was designed in 1968, according to plans by Roger Bastin. It is an important witness of modernist architecture in Belgium and is listed in the Inventory of Walloon Cultural Real Estate Heritage.

    More information

    Infrastructure

    Enerdeal: A smart battery for optimized use of solar-powered charging stations

    Enerdeal has decided to change its infrastructure to live its values of sustainability, inspire its customers and support a new innovative corporate car policy. The policy can be summed up as 100% electric, both for employees and for engines.

    More information

     

