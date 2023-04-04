Discover newsletter #12 of D2Grids project!
- by D2Grids Project
- /
- 2023-04-04 10:22:24
- /
- International
- /
- 395
With only a few months left before the project comes to an end, find the March newsletter dealing with recent key information and outputs.
We can now say that D2Grids project’s main target has been met since its beginning: a standardised generic heating and cooling loop model has been defined, experimented and assessed. This model maximises the share of recycled and renewable energy.
Dear readers, now is the time for you to learn more about the know-how, knowledge, tools, and feedback developed by D2Grids project since its creation in 2018.
Join us on 19 April at the CentraleSupélec engineering school, on the Paris-Saclay campus in France, for a day dedicated to heating and cooling grids, where 5th generation district heating and cooling will be in the spotlights!
On the agenda of this newsletter:
• Save the date: know-it-all about 5GDHC and how these innovative grids will be key to decarbonise heating and cooling, on 19/04/23 in Paris, CentraleSupélec.
• Be inspired by our 5GDHC pioneers:
- Martin McKay, Executive director of regeneration of Clyde Gateway, tells us more about the 5GDHC Glasgow pilot site.The case-study presenting this project is accessible at the end of this newsletter!
- Understand the new ambitions for Paris-Saclay 5GDHC grid with Veolia, which takes over its operation!
- Watch 2 new videos about Glasgow and Plymouth 5GDHC projects: D2Grids pilot sites!
• Keep learning about 5GDHC concept with:
- The 2nd training module focusing on technological aspects.
- Key Performance Indicators developed by D2Grids project, to assess heating and cooling grids. These have been applied on Bochum’s pilot site: a replicable process for other DHC projects!
• Finally, broaden your horizons thanks to:
- Feasibility studies and potential overview for 5GDHC across Europe (East-Midland in Ireland, Flanders in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Germany, Scotland)
- First lessons from data analyses of 53 5GDHC grids in Germany
- Experience feedbacks from on track 5GDHC dutch systems!
The newsletter is available in three languages:
paul.capgras[a]construction21.fr