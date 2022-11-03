Construction21, the social media for sustainable buildings & cities
    Discover newsletter #11 of D2Grids project!

    Just before winter, worries about heating in EU are all the more developed that natural gas and electricity prices are increasing because of geopolitical, climate and social crises currently going on. 

    5th generation for heating and cooling grids (5GDHC), which promotes energy efficiency and mostly rely on heat recovery and local, renewable energy sources is of course part of the solution. D2Grids project, which is now particularly working on synergies between local renewable electricity and innovative DHC grids provides you examples of what can be done.

    On the agenda of this newsletter:

    The newsletter is available in two languages:

    • Read the newsletter in English
    • Read the newsletter in French
    • Read the newsletter in Dutch

    Read more on our website

    paul.capgras[a]construction21.fr

     building adaptability
     climate
     decarbonation
     electricity
     green building site
     photovoltaic
     renewable energies
     smart building
     smart city
     smart grid
     self-consumption
     Energy
     Buildings
     energy efficiency
     5GDHC
     D2Grids
     heatingandcooling
     heat
     heat grid

    Author of the page

  • D D2Grids Project
    D2Grids Project

    Follow
    • Last modified by the author on 03/11/2022 - 17:22

