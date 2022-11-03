Discover newsletter #11 of D2Grids project!
- by D2Grids Project
- 2022-11-03 17:20:37
- International
Just before winter, worries about heating in EU are all the more developed that natural gas and electricity prices are increasing because of geopolitical, climate and social crises currently going on.
5th generation for heating and cooling grids (5GDHC), which promotes energy efficiency and mostly rely on heat recovery and local, renewable energy sources is of course part of the solution. D2Grids project, which is now particularly working on synergies between local renewable electricity and innovative DHC grids provides you examples of what can be done.
On the agenda of this newsletter:
- Save the date! A webinar to discover how to integrate sustainable electricity in 5GDHC grids on November 2nd
- Read the article introducing this new focus for D2Grids project: synergies between sustainable electricity and 5GDHC grids!
- Know more about these synergies with a unique and tangible example: collective self-consumption photovoltaics to supply the Paris-Saclay heating and cooling grid!
- Get more info about Clyde Gateway which is involved in a national project to support geothermal energy through Scotland
- Watch the Paris-Saclay video about its 5GDHC grid!
- Understand better 5GDHC with a training course!
- Discover the 5GDHC grid in Genk inaugurated in September!
- Learn more about the new Energy Bill in the UK, which can be an opportunity for 5GDHC
- Find out how the potential and future role of near-surface geothermal energy has been determined in Germany!
The newsletter is available in two languages:
