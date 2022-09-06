Dexma Day 2022: Towards Digital Energy Transition

Our annual Dexma Day 2022 event is back! This year, the English online session will take place in the autumn, on the 18th of October.

Why attend Dexma Day 2022?

This energy event is not only a good opportunity to keep up to date with the latest news from Dexma, both in terms of the company and its products but also to meet with like-minded professionals and…of course, attending Dexma Day is also a great way to put a face to the company by meeting our team!

During the event, the following topics will be discussed:

Trends in the energy efficiency and management sector

in the energy efficiency and management sector Energy performance optimisation and sustainability

and sustainability Digital energy transition with Dexma, your energy intelligence platform.

Interested?

Join our English online session: on October 18, from 3.30 pm to 5 pm CET (from 2.30 pm to 4 pm BST ??).

>>> Click here to register and access the agenda.



We will be delighted to see you at Dexma Day!



