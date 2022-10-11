Deep Renovation of buildings: what Energy Performance Certificates can do

How increasing the quality of Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) schemes can accelerate deep renovation of buildings? Join the final conference of QualDeEPC to discover the new template, tools developed and policy recommendations.

There is room for improvement in energy savings in the building sector, mainly through refurbishing Europe’s existing building stock. Amongst the measures introduced in the EU to boost energy savings is EPC, providing buildings and owners with an incentive to invest in improving energy efficiency. In addition to improving the practical implementation of the assessment, issuance, design, and use of EPCs, QualDeEPC has focused on deep renovation recommendations.

All the progress made since the start of the project in 2019 has kept the deep renovation measures at its core. How can increasing the quality of EPC schemes accelerate the deep renovation of buildings? Join the final conference of QualDeEPC to discover the new EPC template, tools developed, and policy recommendations. On this occasion, participants will also meet representatives of the Next Gen EPCerts H2020 cluster which is the hub of the H2020 projects working on EPC.